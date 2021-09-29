Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.40.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. On average, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

