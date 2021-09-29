Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $857,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.