Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 49,200 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

