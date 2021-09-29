Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

