Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 406 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

