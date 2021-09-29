Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $264,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

TROX stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

