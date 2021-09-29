Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

