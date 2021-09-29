KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 9,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $45,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

