Alan Douglas Brimacombe Acquires 5,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,214,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,142,920.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,006.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.52 million and a P/E ratio of -85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.09. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

