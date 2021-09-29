Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.83

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.83 and last traded at $166.67, with a volume of 1082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.03.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

