Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $333.15

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.15 and last traded at $331.56, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

