The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $42.01

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $43.61. The ODP shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

