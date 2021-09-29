Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 185,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

KNTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

