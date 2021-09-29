Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 185,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
KNTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
