Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.10 and last traded at $166.10. 4,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,660,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.