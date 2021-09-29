Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Greg Beard Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Greg Beard bought 25,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.97 per share, with a total value of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,541.19.

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

