GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $532,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

