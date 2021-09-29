Charles R. Raup Sells 4,523 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

