David L. Dunkel Sells 15,308 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

