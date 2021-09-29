Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) versus National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Critical Survey

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.55 billion 3.20 -$123.77 million $2.92 18.59 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archaea Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Fuel Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Archaea Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus target price of $51.32, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 7.83% 16.84% 4.83% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Archaea Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment transports and stores natural gas for utilities, natural gas marketers, exploration and production companies, and pipeline companies in the northeastern United States markets. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

