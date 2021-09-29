Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

