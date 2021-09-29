Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.19. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

