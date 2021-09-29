Martin Andersson Buys 1,448,437 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Martin Andersson bought 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 24.06 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.90 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The firm has a market cap of £165.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

