Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $490.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.84. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.