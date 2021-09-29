State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,427 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

