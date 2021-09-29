DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of DMC Global worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.