Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

