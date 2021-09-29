State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stride by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

