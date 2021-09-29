Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.60 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $107,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

