Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Advance Auto Parts worth $106,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 148.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $220.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

