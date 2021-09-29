Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $103,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

