Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,474 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4,261.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

