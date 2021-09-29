iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.