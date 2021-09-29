Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

