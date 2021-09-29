Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,977 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

