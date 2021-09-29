272,258 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAMR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

