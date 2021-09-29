PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

