Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 93.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.