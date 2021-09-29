Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $184.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

