W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,135 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $32,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

