Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.