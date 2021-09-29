Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Hope Bancorp worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

