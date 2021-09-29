Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,285 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

