Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.58 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Comerica worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

CMA opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $82.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

