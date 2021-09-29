Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,119 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 211.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ROAD opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

