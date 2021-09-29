State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Codexis were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 139.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

