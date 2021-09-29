Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.