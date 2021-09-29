Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 11,625 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

