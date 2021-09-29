Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells 2,663 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

