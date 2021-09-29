Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells 2,663 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.
- On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.
DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
