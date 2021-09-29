Timothy M. Shannon Sells 1,599 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ARVN stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
