Timothy M. Shannon Sells 1,599 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARVN stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

