Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 303.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

